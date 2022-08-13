Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Given New $5.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by SVB Leerink from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. SVB Leerink currently has an underperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

HIMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.14.

NYSE HIMS opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.80. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $9.35.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $113.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jules A. Maltz acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jules A. Maltz purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $43,695.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 27,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889 shares during the period. 57.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

