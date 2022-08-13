Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Upgraded at TheStreet

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $200.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.88. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $167.35 and a 1 year high of $233.80. The company has a market cap of $135.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 315.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 412,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $86,062,000 after buying an additional 313,297 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

