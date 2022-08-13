Horizen Price Up 9% This Week (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. During the last week, Horizen has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $20.43 or 0.00083625 BTC on major exchanges. Horizen has a total market cap of $259.65 million and $20.79 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.38 or 0.00312581 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00129225 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002171 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000067 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003306 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Hush (HUSH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000142 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000053 BTC.
Horizen Profile
Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,400 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Horizen Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.