Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,800 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the July 15th total of 315,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,828.0 days.

Hoshizaki Stock Performance

HSHIF stock remained flat at $64.00 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.31. Hoshizaki has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00.

About Hoshizaki

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

