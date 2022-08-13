Hot Cross Achieves Market Cap of $2.34 Million (HOTCROSS)

Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Hot Cross has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hot Cross has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Hot Cross coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00038638 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014192 BTC.

Hot Cross Profile

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross.

Hot Cross Coin Trading

