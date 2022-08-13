Hovde Group Lowers Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) to Market Perform

Hovde Group cut shares of Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Professional to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Professional from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Get Professional alerts:

Professional Price Performance

Professional stock opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $416.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.19. Professional has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $31.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.91.

Institutional Trading of Professional

About Professional

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Professional during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Professional during the second quarter worth $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Professional by 280.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Professional during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Professional during the second quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Professional Holding Corp. operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, and entrepreneurs. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.