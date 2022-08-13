Howe & Rusling Inc. Cuts Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lessened its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IQV. Barclays lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on IQVIA to $246.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.44.

IQV opened at $245.81 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $194.67 and a one year high of $285.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

