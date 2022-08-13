Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 198 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 86,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFH opened at $87.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.03 and a 200-day moving average of $87.08. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $74.55 and a one year high of $102.52.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

