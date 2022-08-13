Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 619 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HFR Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 355,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 140.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 41,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 24,420 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter worth $1,277,000. Institutional investors own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Tootsie Roll Industries Price Performance

Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.22. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $29.88 and a one year high of $39.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of -0.05.

Tootsie Roll Industries Dividend Announcement

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $142.08 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.35%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.