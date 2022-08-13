Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) Receives GBX 300.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 300.83 ($3.64).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HTG. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Hunting to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 300 ($3.62) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 400 ($4.83) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hunting to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 275 ($3.32) in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hunting from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 270 ($3.26) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.35) price target on shares of Hunting in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Hunting Price Performance

Shares of LON HTG opened at GBX 226.50 ($2.74) on Monday. Hunting has a twelve month low of GBX 142.80 ($1.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 356.50 ($4.31). The company has a market capitalization of £373.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 239.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 270.95.

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

