Huobi BTC (HBTC) Price Reaches $24,560.68 on Top Exchanges

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $957.14 million and $367,695.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be bought for approximately $24,560.68 or 1.00233188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded up 6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00038349 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,970 coins. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal.

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

