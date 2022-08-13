Huobi BTC (HBTC) Price Reaches $24,560.68 on Top Exchanges

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $957.14 million and $367,695.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be bought for approximately $24,560.68 or 1.00233188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded up 6% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004082 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002262 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001549 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00038349 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Huobi BTC Profile
Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,970 coins. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal.
Huobi BTC Coin Trading
