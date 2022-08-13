Hxro (HXRO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $53,748.00

Hxro (HXRO) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Hxro coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000786 BTC on exchanges. Hxro has a market capitalization of $81.67 million and $53,748.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hxro has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,545.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004073 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00037460 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00128625 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00064445 BTC.

Hxro Coin Profile

HXRO is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 423,521,116 coins. The official website for Hxro is www.hxro.io. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hxro Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hxro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

