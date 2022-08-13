Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) Director Jonathan M. Rothberg Buys 303,137 Shares of Stock

Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) Director Jonathan M. Rothberg acquired 303,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $442,580.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 479,645 shares in the company, valued at $700,281.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hyperfine Trading Up 2.8 %

Hyperfine stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.83. Hyperfine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61.

Get Hyperfine alerts:

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Hyperfine

HYPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hyperfine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.40 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Hyperfine in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hyperfine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hyperfine in the first quarter worth about $307,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyperfine in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Hyperfine in the 1st quarter worth about $2,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

Hyperfine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyperfine, Inc provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hyperfine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyperfine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.