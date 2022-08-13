Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) Director Jonathan M. Rothberg Buys 303,137 Shares of Stock

Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) Director Jonathan M. Rothberg acquired 303,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $442,580.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 479,645 shares in the company, valued at $700,281.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Hyperfine Trading Up 2.8 %
Hyperfine stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.83. Hyperfine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61.
Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hyperfine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hyperfine in the first quarter worth about $307,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyperfine in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Hyperfine in the 1st quarter worth about $2,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.
Hyperfine, Inc provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.
