Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $2.40 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $8.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 63.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Hyperfine in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of HYPR stock opened at $1.47 on Thursday. Hyperfine has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $16.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83.

Hyperfine ( NASDAQ:HYPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Rothberg purchased 303,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $442,580.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 479,645 shares in the company, valued at $700,281.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hyperfine news, Director Jonathan M. Rothberg purchased 52,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $119,436.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 176,508 shares in the company, valued at $398,908.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Rothberg acquired 303,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $442,580.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 479,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,281.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYPR. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hyperfine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,875,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hyperfine during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyperfine during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Hyperfine during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Hyperfine in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 22.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyperfine, Inc provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

