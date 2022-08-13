Hyve (HYVE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.24 Million

Hyve (HYVE) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Hyve has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $53,416.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hyve has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hyve coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0483 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00014960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00038767 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve. Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works.

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

