ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Short Interest Up 23.9% in July

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 837,800 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the July 15th total of 676,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ICU Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ICUI traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,585. ICU Medical has a fifty-two week low of $158.60 and a fifty-two week high of $282.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.77 and a 200-day moving average of $198.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 407.60 and a beta of 0.55.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.31). ICU Medical had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICU Medical will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ICUI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ICU Medical by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,466,000 after purchasing an additional 171,851 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in ICU Medical by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $337,542,000 after purchasing an additional 632,609 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in ICU Medical by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,008,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,859,000 after purchasing an additional 486,551 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 872,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $207,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.