Idle Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.37 Million (IDLE)

Idle (IDLE) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Idle has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and approximately $3,569.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Idle has traded up 37% against the U.S. dollar. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00002207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Idle alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015074 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00038738 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,229,495 coins. Idle’s official website is idle.finance. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance.

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.