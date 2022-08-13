Ignis (IGNIS) Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last Week

Ignis (IGNIS) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Ignis has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Ignis coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ignis has a market cap of $4.64 million and $43,361.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004102 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001556 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002200 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00014960 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00038767 BTC.
Ignis Profile
Ignis was first traded on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 coins and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 coins. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis. The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain.
Ignis Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using U.S. dollars.
