II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Cowen

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen to $110.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IIVI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of II-VI from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of II-VI from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of II-VI to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of II-VI from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on II-VI from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.92.

II-VI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $52.94 on Tuesday. II-VI has a 1-year low of $45.78 and a 1-year high of $75.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On II-VI

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $827.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that II-VI will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in II-VI by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in II-VI during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in II-VI during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter worth $790,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

II-VI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

