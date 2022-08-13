Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,546 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,907,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,304,926,000 after acquiring an additional 426,521 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,604,609 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,371,337,000 after acquiring an additional 406,181 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Illumina by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,686,699 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $641,688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,963 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,655,380 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $629,772,000 after purchasing an additional 189,030 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina Price Performance

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $208.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.15. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,471.50, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.45.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

