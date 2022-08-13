Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) PT Lowered to $300.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $480.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ILMN. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen set a $412.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $284.45.

Illumina Trading Down 8.4 %

ILMN stock traded down $19.12 on Friday, reaching $208.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,562,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3,471.50, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.15. Illumina has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $526.00.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Illumina by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $697,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,606 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

