Imaging Dynamics (CVE:IDL) Shares Up 2.4%

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd. (CVE:IDL – Get Rating) was up 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Imaging Dynamics Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.52. The company has a market cap of C$2.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76.

Imaging Dynamics (CVE:IDL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.04 million for the quarter.

Imaging Dynamics Company Profile

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd., a medical technology company, provides digital radiography equipment in the Americas and internationally. The company offers imaging detectors; and flat panel detectors under Aquarius 8600 and VetnovaXion names. It also provides Magellan, a medical image processing software; and Sirius, a veterinary image processing software.

