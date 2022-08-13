Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $627.70

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 627.70 ($7.58) and traded as high as GBX 741.70 ($8.96). Impax Asset Management Group shares last traded at GBX 728 ($8.80), with a volume of 101,371 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Impax Asset Management Group alerts:

Impax Asset Management Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 628.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 802.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of £1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 1,887.50.

Impax Asset Management Group Cuts Dividend

About Impax Asset Management Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Impax Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

(Get Rating)

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Impax Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.