Injective Protocol Price Hits $8.30 on Major Exchanges (INJ)

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $362.49 million and $17.36 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.30 or 0.00017893 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,477.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004085 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004096 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004097 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002089 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00037515 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00128402 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00064587 BTC.
Injective Protocol Profile
INJ is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,653,971 coins. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs. Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Injective Protocol Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Injective Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Injective Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.