Inland Homes (LON:INL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.88

Inland Homes plc (LON:INL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 42.88 ($0.52) and traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.39). Inland Homes shares last traded at GBX 32 ($0.39), with a volume of 109,760 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £74.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,100.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 36.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.34.

Inland Homes plc operates as a real estate development company in the United Kingdom. It develops brownfield projects. It operates through Land Sales, Asset Management Fees, Contract Income, House Building, Rental Income, Investment Properties, and Central Support segments. The company is also involved in the provision of finance and letting or operating of real estate properties.

