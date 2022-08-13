Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XDAP) Shares Up 0%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XDAP – Get Rating) shares were up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.51 and last traded at $27.51. Approximately 3 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.51.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XDAP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April by 1,252.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April by 137.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 88,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 51,438 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.