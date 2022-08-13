Inscape (TSE:INQ) Trading Down 2.2%

Inscape Co. (TSE:INQ – Get Rating) shares were down 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.77. The stock has a market cap of C$6.47 million and a PE ratio of -9.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.24.

Inscape Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures office furniture and wall products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Office Furniture and Walls. The Office Furniture segment offers storage, benching, systems, and seating solutions, as well as accessories, such as keyboard trays, and nano and motus monitor arms.

