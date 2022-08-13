Insider Buying: CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Purchases £151.50 in Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) insider Andrew Kirkman acquired 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.44) per share, for a total transaction of £151.50 ($183.06).

CLS Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CLI stock opened at GBX 212 ($2.56) on Friday. CLS Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 180.20 ($2.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 260.50 ($3.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 208.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 208.04. The company has a market cap of £863.68 million and a PE ratio of 731.03.

CLS Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. CLS’s dividend payout ratio is 26.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLS Company Profile

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($3.99) price objective on shares of CLS in a research report on Wednesday.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

Further Reading

