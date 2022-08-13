Insider Buying: Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $23,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,440 shares in the company, valued at $200,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $63.39 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $48.79 and a one year high of $71.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.14 and a 200-day moving average of $57.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TCBI shares. Stephens increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,374.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,279 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 929,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,003,000 after purchasing an additional 425,431 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $19,151,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 52.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,262,000 after purchasing an additional 288,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 188.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,188,000 after purchasing an additional 275,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

