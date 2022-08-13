Insider Selling: Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Sells $3,758,826.67 in Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Andreas Wicki sold 71,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $3,758,826.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,012,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,466,054.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Andreas Wicki also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

On Thursday, August 4th, Andreas Wicki sold 12,640 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $665,748.80.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $52.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.90 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $57.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.67.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 60.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $98,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HRMY shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.