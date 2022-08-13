Insider Selling: Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Sells $3,758,826.67 in Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Andreas Wicki sold 71,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $3,758,826.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,012,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,466,054.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Andreas Wicki also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 4th, Andreas Wicki sold 12,640 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $665,748.80.
Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $52.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.90 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $57.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.67.
Institutional Trading of Harmony Biosciences
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $98,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HRMY shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.
About Harmony Biosciences
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
