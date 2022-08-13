Insider Selling: Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) SVP Sells $10,316.16 in Stock

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) SVP Ronald C. Awenowicz sold 398 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $10,316.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,917.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Matthews International stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.84. Matthews International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is -123.94%.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on Matthews International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Matthews International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Matthews International by 92.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Matthews International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 1.7% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

