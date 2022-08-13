Insider Selling: NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Insider Sells £137,528.30 in Stock

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Rating) insider Alison Rose sold 54,145 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.07), for a total value of £137,528.30 ($166,177.26).

NatWest Group Price Performance

Shares of NWG stock opened at GBX 261.70 ($3.16) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 229.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 225.37. NatWest Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 182.85 ($2.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 262.86 ($3.18). The stock has a market capitalization of £27.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,090.42.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NatWest Group Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NWG. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 315 ($3.81) to GBX 400 ($4.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 380 ($4.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NatWest Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 342 ($4.13).

(Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Further Reading

