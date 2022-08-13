Insider Selling: NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Insider Sells £137,528.30 in Stock

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Rating) insider Alison Rose sold 54,145 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.07), for a total value of £137,528.30 ($166,177.26).
NatWest Group Price Performance
Shares of NWG stock opened at GBX 261.70 ($3.16) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 229.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 225.37. NatWest Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 182.85 ($2.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 262.86 ($3.18). The stock has a market capitalization of £27.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,090.42.
NatWest Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.75%.
NatWest Group Company Profile
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.
