Insider Selling: The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) CEO Sells 7,478 Shares of Stock

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $503,718.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,891,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Timken Price Performance

Shares of TKR opened at $68.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.61. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $79.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.66.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.31. Timken had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.10%.

TKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Timken to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timken

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Timken by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timken by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Timken by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

