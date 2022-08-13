Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC decreased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,889 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 451,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,099,000 after purchasing an additional 28,428 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 408,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,515,000 after purchasing an additional 101,150 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 343,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,624,000 after purchasing an additional 63,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $93.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $111.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NSIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on Insight Enterprises from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Insider Activity at Insight Enterprises

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 18,883 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,886,789.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,779,226 shares in the company, valued at $377,620,261.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 218,883 shares of company stock worth $21,398,789 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

Featured Articles

