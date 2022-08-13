Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Stake Lowered by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2,203.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,307,000 after acquiring an additional 172,567 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $2,266,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $1,028,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on INSP. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.83.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $219.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.15. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.74 and a fifty-two week high of $286.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.73.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

