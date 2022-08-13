Insured Finance (INFI) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $42.00

Insured Finance (INFI) traded 30.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $280,405.10 and approximately $42.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 35.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00014921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00038703 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,279,683 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin.

Insured Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

