Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Sells $16,917.12 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) insider Michele Murgel sold 1,056 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $16,917.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michele Murgel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intapp alerts:

On Wednesday, August 10th, Michele Murgel sold 1,388 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $22,319.04.

On Friday, August 5th, Michele Murgel sold 100 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Michele Murgel sold 1,339 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $21,424.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Michele Murgel sold 615 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $12,595.20.

On Monday, May 23rd, Michele Murgel sold 875 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $19,328.75.

On Friday, May 20th, Michele Murgel sold 568 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $12,541.44.

Intapp Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ INTA opened at $16.65 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $40.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $69.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.36 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.46% and a negative return on equity of 47.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intapp by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Intapp in the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intapp by 23.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 266.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Intapp from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

About Intapp

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.