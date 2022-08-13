Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) PT Raised to $101.00

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2022

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLAGet Rating) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group to $101.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NTLA. Bank of America started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Intellia Therapeutics to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $172.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.00.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $67.74 on Tuesday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $180.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.34 and its 200 day moving average is $63.55.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 883.17% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The business had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,328.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 3,930.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.