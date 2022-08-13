Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) PT Raised to $101.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group to $101.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NTLA. Bank of America started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Intellia Therapeutics to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $172.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.00.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $67.74 on Tuesday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $180.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.34 and its 200 day moving average is $63.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 883.17% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The business had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,328.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 3,930.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

