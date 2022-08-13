Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Price Target Raised to $2.50 at Craig Hallum

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Craig Hallum from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Intellicheck from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Intellicheck from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $4.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

Intellicheck Price Performance

Intellicheck stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51. Intellicheck has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $9.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intellicheck ( NASDAQ:IDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 25.29% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellicheck will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bryan Lewis bought 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $26,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,293.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 41,563 shares of company stock worth $71,060. Corporate insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intellicheck

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intellicheck by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 60,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter worth $735,000. 39.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

Featured Articles

