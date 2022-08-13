InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Up 1.2 %
IHG opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $73.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.07 and its 200-day moving average is $62.88.
InterContinental Hotels Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.439 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.
Featured Articles
