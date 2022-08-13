InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Up 1.2 %

IHG opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $73.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.07 and its 200-day moving average is $62.88.

InterContinental Hotels Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.439 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 285.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,693,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,649,000 after purchasing an additional 674,404 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 265.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

