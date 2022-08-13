Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 6,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 37,046 shares.The stock last traded at $25.00 and had previously closed at $24.86.

Intercorp Financial Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.13 and its 200 day moving average is $28.44.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $323.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.94 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFS. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. 8.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

