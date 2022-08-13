International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 170 at UBS Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 170 ($2.05) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ICAGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from €1.25 ($1.28) to €1.30 ($1.33) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 2.05 ($0.02) to GBX 2 ($0.02) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.12.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ICAGY opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.92. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $5.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.