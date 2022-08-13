InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Given New C$16.25 Price Target at Raymond James

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$18.25 to C$16.25 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

IIPZF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$13.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.15.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IIPZF opened at $10.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.53. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $14.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

