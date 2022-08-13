InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Receives $18.35 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.15.

Several brokerages recently commented on IIPZF. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$13.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$16.25 in a research report on Friday.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $14.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.53.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

