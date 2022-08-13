Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMO) Stock Price Up 0%

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMO – Get Rating) shares traded up 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.13 and last traded at $25.09. 45,634 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 24,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.08.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.98.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.