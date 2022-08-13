Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) Trading Up 1%

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.69 and last traded at $20.50. 149,382 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 445,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB Base Metals Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 344.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 39,188 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the fourth quarter worth $666,000. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,322,000.

About Invesco DB Base Metals Fund

PowerShares DB Base Metals Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

