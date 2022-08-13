Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Bought by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $728,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA RYT opened at $281.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $227.97 and a twelve month high of $327.81.

