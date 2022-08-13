Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,246 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.62% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $8,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 293,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $78.48 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $67.74 and a 1 year high of $82.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.15.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

