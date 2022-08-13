Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) PT Raised to C$1.50 at National Bankshares

Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U – Get Rating) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Invesque Stock Performance

Invesque has a 12 month low of C$1.08 and a 12 month high of C$2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.40, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$72.29 million and a P/E ratio of -5.06.

About Invesque

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

