Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) PT Raised to C$1.50 at National Bankshares

Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U – Get Rating) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Invesque Stock Performance
Invesque has a 12 month low of C$1.08 and a 12 month high of C$2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.40, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$72.29 million and a P/E ratio of -5.06.
About Invesque
