Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Acquired by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 526.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $39.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.46, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.32 and a 200-day moving average of $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.39%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $42.50 to $40.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.53.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

